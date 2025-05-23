Narvaez isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against Baltimore.
Narvaez will get the night off after going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored during a 19-5 win in Game 1. Connor Wong will fill in behind the plate and bat eighth.
