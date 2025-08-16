Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: On bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Narvaez will take a seat for Saturday's game after starting three of Boston's last four games. He'll yield to Connor Wong behind the dish, who'll catch Brayan Bello for an eighth straight start. Narvaez has just two hits in his last 18 at-bats.
