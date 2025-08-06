Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Out again amid slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Royals.
Narvaez started Tuesday's game, but this will be the third time over the last four contests that he's been absent from the lineup. He's been in a rut at the dish, going 1-for-23 over his last six contests. Connor Wong will fill in at catcher Wednesday.
