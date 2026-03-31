Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Receiving Tuesday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Houston, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Narvaez went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts in Monday's series opener and has hits in all three of his starts this season, but he'll head to the bench for Tuesday's contest. Connor Wong will do the catching for Boston righty Brayan Bello.
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