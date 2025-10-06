Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Set for meniscus surgery this week
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Narvaez will undergo arthroscopic surgery this week to repair the meniscus in his left knee, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Narvaez played through a damaged meniscus for much of the second half of the regular season and will have a cleanup procedure on the knee following Boston's elimination from the playoffs. It's considered a minor surgery and is not expected to affect the catcher's availability for the start of spring training. After slashing .273/.347/.439 in the first half, Narvaez hit only .187/.233/.387 after the All-Star break, suggesting the knee issue hampered his offensive production. The 26-year-old should enter the 2026 campaign at the top of the catcher depth chart for the Red Sox.
