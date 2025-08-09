Narvaez (knee) is not in the Red Sox's starting lineup against the Padres on Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Narvaez continues to get extended rest while working through knee soreness that has limited him to just one game over the past week. A stint on the injured list doesn't appear to be on the horizon, but a return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale would be a good sign for the 26-year-old catcher. Connor Wong will once again serve behind home plate and bat ninth.