Narvaez is not in Boston's starting lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore.
Narvaez went 1-for-4 with a double in the Red Sox's 6-5 extra-innings win in Game 1. Connor Wong will behind home plate and bats eighth in Saturday's nightcap.
More News
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Idle for nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Homers in win•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Getting breather Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Playing time picking up•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Belts two-run homer Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Set to lose work to Wong•