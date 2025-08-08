Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Taking seat Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez (knee) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Knee soreness prevented Narvaez from starting Wednesday's game, and he'll remain on the bench Friday despite receiving two consecutive rest days. Connor Wong will pick up another start behind the plate as a result and bat ninth.
