Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Narvaez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's series opener but is batting .273 through 24 plate appearances this year, though he's still in search of his first extra-base hit. Connor Wong is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Tuesday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Scratched from lineup, but not hurt•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Receiving Tuesday off•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Scratched with back spasms•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Scratched Tuesday•