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Narvaez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Narvaez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's series opener but is batting .273 through 24 plate appearances this year, though he's still in search of his first extra-base hit. Connor Wong is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Tuesday.

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