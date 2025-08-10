Narvaez (knee) is expected to return to the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, MLB.com reports.

Narvaez, who last appeared in a game Aug. 5, continues to nurse a sore knee but is expected to avoid a stint on the injured list. Connor Wong has started the past three games at catcher and will likely be behind the plate for Sunday's game in San Diego, but Narvaez should be ready to take over as Boston's No. 1 catcher in the Houston series.