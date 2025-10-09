Narvaez underwent a successful left knee meniscectomy Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Narvaez played through a meniscus injury in his knee for much of the second half of the regular season and the playoffs before having a cleanup procedure Wednesday. He is expected to be fully recovered before spring training and should enter the 2026 season as Boston's top catcher after slashing .241/.306/.419 with 15 home runs in 118 contests.