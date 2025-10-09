Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Undergoes knee surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez underwent a successful left knee meniscectomy Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Narvaez played through a meniscus injury in his knee for much of the second half of the regular season and the playoffs before having a cleanup procedure Wednesday. He is expected to be fully recovered before spring training and should enter the 2026 season as Boston's top catcher after slashing .241/.306/.419 with 15 home runs in 118 contests.
More News
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Set for meniscus surgery this week•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: On bench for regular-season finale•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Ends slump•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Sitting out for day game•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Caps early rally with homer•