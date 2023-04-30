Martin (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Martin landed on the shelf with shoulder inflammation April 13, but he'll rejoin the Red Sox after a one rehab outing with Triple-A Worcester. The 36-year-old has three holds with a 2.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 2:1 K:BB across seven innings this season, and he could be in the mix for saves with John Schreiber for the immediate future with Kenley Jansen unavailable Sunday and day-to-day with back tightness.
