Murphy allowed one hit and struck out three over 2.2 scoreless relief innings in Boston's 6-2 win over the Yankees In Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Murphy was the 27th man called up for the doubleheader and a key contributor out of the bullpen, which combined to throw 6.2 shutout innings and allowed Boston's bats to overcome and early 2-0 deficit. Murphy has been splendid since moving to the bullpen, a move that began at Triple-A Worcester. The left-hander has fired seven scoreless innings for the WooSox and six scoreless for the Red Sox. He's expected to head back to Worcester following Boston's doubleheader sweep but could return as an impact lefty reliever, considering how much southpaws Richard Bleier and Joely Rodriguez have struggled. Both Bleier and Rodriguez are currently on the injured list.