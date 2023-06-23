Murphy will likely take on a multi-inning role next Wednesday against the Marlins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Boston's starting rotation is in flux following an injury to Tanner Houck (face), who joins Chris Sale (shoulder) on the injured list. The Red Sox have two days off over the next 11 days and could roll with a four-man rotation, but the team plans to give its starters more rest and keep a five-man group without naming a direct replacement for Houck. That means every fifth start could be a bullpen game, featuring Murphy, who has been dominant since transitioning from starter to reliever. It's unclear which other relievers would be part of those bullpen games, and it likely hinges on bullpen usage during games leading up to the fifth turn of the rotation.