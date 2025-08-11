The Red Sox optioned Murphy to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

Murphy spent the first three months on the injured list while completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery before being activated in late June. Over 14 appearances out of the Boston bullpen, Murphy submitted a 3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB in 20.2 innings while being used mainly in lower-leverage spots. His demotion likely has less to do with his performance than it does Boston's desire to bring in a fresh arm, as Murphy had pitched three of the past five days while covering three innings in total. Boston called up left-hander Jovani Moran from Triple-A to replace Murphy in the bullpen.