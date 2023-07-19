Murphy allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six over 4.2 scoreless innings, taking a no-decision versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Opener Joe Jacques gave up all three runs on home runs in the second inning before Murphy entered for a bulk-relief assignment. While the deficit didn't get any worse, the Red Sox were unable to generate any support for Murphy. The southpaw has held his own as a multi-inning reliever this season, posting a 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB over 21.1 innings through seven appearances. With three off days between now and the end of July, the Red Sox will likely be able to get by with their three starters and Nick Pivetta working in a bulk role for a while, so Murphy may be limited to mop-up duty.