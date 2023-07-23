Murphy is expected to be deployed as a bulk reliever behind opener Brennan Bernardino in Sunday's game against the Mets at Fenway Park, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Heading into the weekend, Nick Pivetta looked like the top candidate to work in bulk relief Sunday after he struck out 13 over six innings out of the bullpen Monday against Oakland. However, after Pivetta tossed a 15-pitch scoreless inning in Saturday's win, he still projects to be available Sunday but probably won't be asked to cover more than inning or two. With that in mind, Murphy -- who last pitched Tuesday and covered 4.2 scoreless frames -- profiles as the Boston pitcher likely to work the longest behind Bernardino, who isn't expected to work more than once through the order, if that. Murphy could thus make for an under-the-radar streaming option in deep leagues for fantasy managers hoping to scoop up a cheap win.