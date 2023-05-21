Arroyo (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Arroyo will likely need to play in a couple of games in the minors at least as he rehabs from the right hamstring strain that has sidelined him since early in May. If those contests go well, he could be activated at some point next weekend for the series against the Diamondbacks. It's also possible the Red Sox could wait until the next week against the Reds.
