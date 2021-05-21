Arroyo (hand) reported to Triple-A Worcester to start a rehab assignment Friday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The 25-year-old will serve as the designated hitter in his first rehab game and figures to move to the field later in the weekend. Arroyo landed on the injured list May 9 with a bruised left hand, and he's already eligible to be activated.
