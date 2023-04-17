Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Monday's 5-4 loss to the Angels that Arroyo dealt with lower-body cramping during the contest and is being evaluated, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

With the benefit of a lengthy rain delay, Arroyo was able to stay in the game and finished the day with an 0-for-3 showing in three at-bats before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth. The 27-year-old has struggled to a .160 average over his first 50 at-bats of the 2023 season.