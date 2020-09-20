Arroyo was removed from Saturday's game against the Yankees with back spasms, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The 25-year-old struck out in both of his plate appearances before exiting the contest with the injury. Arroyo should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
