Arroyo will remain out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles due to his sore left hand, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Arroyo isn't a regular in the Boston lineup, but his lingering hand injury may prompt manager Alex Cora to go away from him if a bench bat is needed at any point Sunday. Boston currently has infielder Jonathan Arauz on hand as a member of the taxi squad, and he would be the most likely candidate to join the active roster if Arroyo requires a stint on the 10-day injured list.