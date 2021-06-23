Arroyo (shin) was seen limping on the field before Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Seeing as though he's still having trouble walking, the 26-year-old would need to make significant progress to play Thursday. If he can't recover in the next few days, Arroyo may find himself on the injured list.
