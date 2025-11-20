Red Sox's Connor Wong: Avoids arbitration with Red Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox and Wong (hand) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Thursday.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com says the deal is worth $1.375 million, with an additional $75,000 possible in performance bonuses. It was a disastrous 2025 season for the 29-year-old Wong, as he lost his starting job to Carlos Narvaez and finished with a .500 OPS and zero home runs over 63 regular-season contests. Wong -- who is expected to be recovered from October right hand surgery by spring training -- will be Narvaez's backup at catcher again in 2026.
More News
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Undergoes hand surgery•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Knocks in lone run•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Filling in for banged-up Narvaez•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Logs first extra-base hit•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Records long-awaited first RBI•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Filling in for resting Narvaez•