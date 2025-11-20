The Red Sox and Wong (hand) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Thursday.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com says the deal is worth $1.375 million, with an additional $75,000 possible in performance bonuses. It was a disastrous 2025 season for the 29-year-old Wong, as he lost his starting job to Carlos Narvaez and finished with a .500 OPS and zero home runs over 63 regular-season contests. Wong -- who is expected to be recovered from October right hand surgery by spring training -- will be Narvaez's backup at catcher again in 2026.