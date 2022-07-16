Wong was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's been a busy week for Wong, who was recalled Monday, sent down Wednesday and now recalled again Saturday. His latest stint on the big-league roster comes as Trevor Story hits the injured list with a bruised right hand. As a catcher, however, Wong isn't a direct replacement for Story, and he could have a tough time finding much playing time with both Christian Vazquez and Kevin Plawecki on the roster.