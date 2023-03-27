Wong will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's Grapefruit League game versus Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

After being sidelined for much of camp with a left hamstring strain, Wong was able to catch in a minor-league game over the weekend and is now set to enter the Grapefruit League lineup for the first time since March 2. Wong is competing with non-roster invitee Jorge Alfaro for the No. 2 catcher spot on the Opening Day roster behind projected No. 1 option Reese McGuire.