Wong (hamstring) caught Corey Kluber's bullpen session Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The Red Sox haven't indicated when Wong will be ready to return to the team's Grapefruit League lineup, but the fact that he's now taken batting practice and resumed catching suggests that he may be nearly recovered from the Grade 1 left hamstring strain he sustained March 2. Once cleared to play in games, Wong will likely require only a handful of at-bats to get himself ready for Opening Day, so he still has a chance at breaking camp as Boston's No. 2 catcher.