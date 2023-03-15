Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Wong (hamstring) could return to the Grapefruit League lineup next week, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Wong looks to be nearly recovered from the left hamstring strain he suffered March 2, as he's been able to do some catching in addition to taking part in batting practice in recent days. The 26-year-old may have to prove that the hamstring injury isn't hindering him on the basepaths before he's formally cleared for game action, but for the time being, he looks as though he'll avoid a stint on the injured list to open the season. However, because of the extensive time he missed during camp, Wong may be on the outside looking in for a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster and could be optioned to Triple-A Worcester to begin the campaign.