Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Wong will be brought along slow early in camp due to elbow soreness, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Wong's availability for the start of the regular season isn't likely to be affected by the injury, but he'll take things slow for now. The 27-year-old had a .673 OPS in 126 contests last season and is expected to open 2024 as Boston's primary backstop.