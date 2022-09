Wong will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Wong will start for the third time in four games and appears to have temporarily emerged as the top option in Boston's three-headed timeshare at catcher that also includes Reese McGuire and Kevin Plawecki. Since getting a call-up to Boston on Sept. 1, Wong has gone 3-for-12 with a home run, a double and three walks in six contests.