Wong will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Tigers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Though he appeared to be in the short side of a platoon at catcher with the lefty-hitting Reese McGuire to begin the season, Wong seems to have at least temporarily emerged as the Red Sox's preferred backstop against both right- and left-handed pitching. Wong will be starting again with the Tigers bringing a lefty (Matthew Boyd) to the hill for the second straight day, but the 26-year-old catcher also started over McGuire on two of the last four occasions Boston opposed right-handed pitchers. Wong is hitting just .125/.176/.188 through 17 plate appearances, but he seems to be earning extra time on the basis of McGuire's inability to control the run game. Despite logging only 36 innings behind the dish this season, McGuire has allowed a league-leading 14 stolen bases and hasn't thrown out a would-be base stealer.