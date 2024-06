Wong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Wong will get a break after he started behind the plate in all three of the Red Sox's games in Cincinnati over the weekend. Reese McGuire will receive the starting nod at catcher in Monday's series opener while Wong puts his 13-game hitting streak on hold, barring an appearance off the bench as a pinch hitter.