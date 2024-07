Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Wong will get two straight days off to close out the Red Sox's pre-All-Star-break schedule, as Reese McGuire gets another nod behind the plate in the series finale. Despite his limited usage this weekend, Wong remains entrenched atop the depth chart at catcher after producing a .309 batting average and .812 OPS through 269 plate appearances on the season.