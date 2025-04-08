Wong will require a stint on the 10-day injured list after being diagnosed with fractured left finger, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Wong had his catching hand smacked by a bat during Monday's matchup against the Blue Jays, resulting in catcher's interference and his removal from the game. The injury will sideline Wong for at least the next 10 days and presumably longer given the nature of the issue. Skipper Alex Cora noted after the game that the team hasn't decided who to promote in Wong's stead, though Blake Sabol seems to be the likely candidate to handle backup catching duties. Carlos Narvaez will step in as the starting backstop while Wong recovers.