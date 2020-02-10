Red Sox's Connor Wong: Heading to Boston
The Dodgers have agreed to send Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Wong to the Red Sox in exchange for Mookie Betts and David Price, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Wong finished the 2019 season with Double-A Tulsa, hitting .349/.393/.604 with nine home runs, 31 RBI and 17 runs scored in 163 plate appearances. Plate discipline has been an area of concern for the 23-year-old catching prospect, recording a 32:147 BB:K across all minor league levels last year. Wong will look to make a positive impression on the Red Sox this spring.
