Wong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

On the bench for the third time in four games, Wong's status as the Red Sox's No. 1 catcher could be on shaky ground. Wong's downturn in playing time comes while he's turned in a .189/.231/.378 slash line through 15 games in August. Meanwhile, Reese McGuire owns a .739 OPS so far this month, and the Red Sox could be inclined to ride the hot bat of the two backstops if Wong's performance continues to lag behind.