Wong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Reese McGuire's inability to control the running game early on in the season has allowed Wong to emerge as Boston's No. 1 catcher, but the latter's job security may be starting to loosen. In his last start behind the dish in Monday's loss to the Angels, McGuire threw out the lone would-be base stealer on the day (Shohei Ohtani), and the backstop also went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run. McGuire enters Wednesday with a 372-point edge over Wong in OPS for the season, and the upgrade McGuire offers with the bat may be enough for him to eventually usurp Wong atop the depth chart.