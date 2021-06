Wong has gone 1-for-11 with a double and an RBI in his three games at Triple-A Worcester since returning from a three-week absence due to a hamstring injury.

Worcester never placed Wong on the 7-day injured list, even though his recovery from the hamstring issue lingered longer than anticipated. The 25-year-old backstop maintains a .408 OPS on the season while striking out in 32 percent of his plate appearances.