Wong went 4-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old backstop continued his ascent into the starting role for Boston as he reeled off his third straight multi-hit performance. Wong provided both the tying and winning runs in the comeback victory with his first career multi-homer game, and through 69 plate appearances in 2023 he's slashing .290/.353/.516 with five doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs, and all three of his homers have come in his last two starts. With Reese McGuire's struggles against the running game limiting his playing time despite a respectable .761 OPS, Wong's fantasy value is soaring.