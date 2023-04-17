Wong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Given that the Red Sox are closing out their four-game series with the Angels with a day game along with the fact that he started behind the dish in each of the previous three days, Wong's absence from the lineup Monday comes as little surprise. Reese McGuire will form a battery with starting pitcher Brayan Bello (forearm) in the latter's return from the 15-day injured list.