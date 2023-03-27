Wong clinched a spot on the Red Sox's Opening Day roster after the team reassigned Jorge Alfaro to minor-league camp Monday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Though he missed much of the Red Sox's Grapefruit League slate while managing a left hamstring injury, Wong drew back into the spring lineup Monday versus Atlanta and appears to be back to full health as Opening Day approaches. Despite Wong's lack of at-bats and innings behind the dish this spring, manager Alex Cora said he felt comfortable enough with the 26-year-old to keep him on hand as the understudy to Reese McGuire. Since McGuire bats from the left side of the plate, the righty-hitting Wong could end up filling the short side of a platoon at catcher.