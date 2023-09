Wong is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

After going 5-for-13 at the plate over a stretch of four consecutive starts behind the plate, Wong will find himself on the bench Monday for the second day in a row. Reese McGuire will be rewarded with another start at catcher after going 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Orioles, but Wong still looks to be the Red Sox's preferred backstop.