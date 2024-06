Wong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

After making four consecutive starts behind the plate, Wong finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row. Wong still looks to be the Red Sox's No. 1 catcher, but manager Alex Cora may have wanted to reward backup Reese McGuire with another start after he drew two walks in Tuesday's 4-3 win.