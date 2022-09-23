site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Sitting Friday
RotoWire Staff
Wong will sit Friday versus the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Wong will take a seat after he went 1-for-2 with a strikeout in Thursday's series opener. Reese McGuire will replace him behind the plate and bat eighth against New York.
