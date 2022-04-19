Wong will start at catcher and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

After being called up just a couple hours prior to Monday's Patriots' Day loss to the Twins, Wong suddenly finds himself atop the depth chart at catcher. Christian Vazquez (illness) joined Kevin Plawecki (illness) on the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, leaving Wong in line to start at catcher for at least the next two days, according to Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald. Ronaldo Hernandez, who was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, will likely replace Wong behind the plate in Thursday's series finale, which is a day game after a night game.