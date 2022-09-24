site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Still on bench
Wong isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Wong has split playing time behind the dish recently and will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Reese McGuire is starting at catcher and batting eighth.
