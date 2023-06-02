site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-connor-wong-taking-seat-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Taking seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wong is absent from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rays.
Wong extended his hitting streak to eight games in style Thursday against the Reds with a two-run homer, but he'll begin this one on the bench. Reese McGuire will catch Garrett Whitlock.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read