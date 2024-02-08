Wong is expected to be Boston's primary catcher to start the 2024 season, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Wong appears set to lead what might be considered an assemblage of backup catchers, ahead of Reese McGuire, Tyler Heineman and Roberto Perez. Wong and McGuire handled catching chores in 2023 with the former taking over as the primary backstop when the latter went down with an oblique injury last summer. Over 121 games (105 as a starting catcher), Wong slashed .235/.288/.385 and was strikeout prone (33.3 K%). Much of his real-world value lay in his work gunning down base stealers. Per Baseball Savant, the 27-year-old ranked in the 92nd percentile in caught-stealing above average. It's been a quiet offseason for the Red Sox, who appear to be biding time behind the dish until 2023 first-round draft pick Kyle Teel -- he reached Double-A Portland last year -- is ready for the show.