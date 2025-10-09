Wong underwent a successful right hand carpal boss excision procedure Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

A carpal boss excision involves the removal of a painful bony growth on the back of the wrist. The Red Sox did not reveal a rehab timetable for Wong, but the surgery is considered minor. Wong slashed only .190/.262/.238 over 63 games for the Red Sox in 2025, losing his starting job to Carlos Narvaez (knee). Narvaez had surgery himself this week, but both catchers should be fine for the start of spring training.