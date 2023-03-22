site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Will return to action Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wong (hamstring) will be a "full go" for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Wong has missed most of March with a left hamstring strain but appears to have put the injury behind him. He is competing with Jorge Alfaro for the backup catcher job behind Reese McGuire.
